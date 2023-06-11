Emefiele The Only CBN Gov Reappointed Twice By Two Different Presidents In Last 30 Years – Omokri Cautions Faultfinders

Socio-political commentator, Reno Omokri has told Nigerians criticizing the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to have a rethink.

Recall that, Emefiele, was taken into custody by Nigeria’s secret police, the State Security Service (SSS), hours after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended him from office.

Commenting on the situation via Twitter on Sunday, the former presidential aide disclosed that the embattled CBN governor is the only Nigerian who has held the position in the apex bank for two tenures in the last 30 years.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party opined that Emefiele, should be given the privilege of defending himself by charging him to court.

He tweeted, “In the last thirty years, Emefiele has been the only CBN Governor reappointed for a second tenure. And what makes his case even more unique is that he was appointed by one President from one party and reappointed by another from a different party.

“So think twice before you condemn Emefiele. He held an office that was literally the most sought-after non-elective position in Nigeria. There are lots of accusations against him and no evidence as of yet.

“A media trial by a mob will not get to the bottom of this issue. If the Tinubu administration feels he has a case to answer, let him be charged to court and given the judicial and media space to defend himself.”