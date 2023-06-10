‘Emefiele’s Eviction Commendable But CBN Needs Thorough Housecleaning From External Auditors’ — Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to the suspension of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that on Friday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave the order for the immediate suspension of Emefiele.

Sani, reacting to the development via Twitter, stated that the suspension of Emefiele was a great move.

However, he advised President Tinubu to employ a team of auditors outside the CBN to properly probe the apex bank and give an account of how it was managed under former president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The former lawmaker alleged that the CBN was used as a cash cow for the elites and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for the “cabals.”

He tweeted, “The eviction of Emefiele is commendable. The appointment of Shonubi as acting Governor is commendable. But the Housecleaning of the CBN can only be done by engaging a team of auditors from OUTSIDE of the CBN. Only they can professionally and thoroughly probe the apex Bank and tell the country how the Bank was run under Buhari’s Emefiele. The CBN was operated as an ATM of the Cabal, a Canteen and Cash Cow of the parasitic elites of the past administration.”