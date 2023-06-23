Enugu Governor Ignores Tribunal In Ongoing Certificate Forgery Case

The governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has ignored the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s invitation in the ongoing trial of alleged certificate forgery leveled against him.

The trial followed the application by counsel to the candidate of the People’s Redemption Party, Alex Amujiogo.

It was gathered that despite the Tribunal ordering a subpoena to be served on Governor Mbah via his legal representative, the governor did not appear in court.

“This Honourable Tribunal had, on June 22, 2023, made an order that the subpoena be served on Peter Mbah through his counsel. We have since done that for him to appear today,” lamented Amujiogo, who concluded, “My Lord, it is obvious that he is not in court under the pretense of immunity.”

READ MORE: NYSC Certificate: Enugu Tribunal Subpoenas Gov. Mbah