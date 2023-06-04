Enugu Govt. Threatens To Shut Down Institutions, Businesses Obeying Sit-At-Home

The government of Enugu State has called its residents to ignore the sit-at-home being enforced by some members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in parts of the South-East and go about their lawful businesses.

The State further directed all schools, markets, banks, retail outlets, hospitals, transporters, and malls to operate every day of the week, including Mondays.

According to the Public Service Announcement issued on Saturday by Governor Peter Mbah, defaulters of the directive may be forced to shut down with immediate effect, stressing that the states’s taskforce would be moving around to check compliance.

The statement reads, “This is to inform all schools, markets, banks, retail outlets, hospitals, transporters, malls and the general members of the public that, in view of the recent ban/cancellation of Mondays’ sit-at-home by the Government of Enugu State, in all nooks and crannies of the state, they have been directed to go about their normal businesses and activities every day of the week, including Mondays.

“The above-mentioned bodies and others alike are required to comply with the directive as adequate security measures have been taken to guarantee their safety.

“Members of the government’s taskforce will be moving around to monitor compliance. Any market, transport outlet, or any other body that fails to open for business risks being shut down.”