EPL 2023/24 Season: Man City Away To Burnley, Chelsea Host Liverpool

Champions Manchester City will kick off the Premier League season on Friday, 11 August at promoted Burnley managed by their former captain Vincent Kompany.

Luton Town’s first top-flight match since 1992 is at Brighton a day later, when fellow promoted club Sheffield United host Crystal Palace.

Mauricio Pochettino’s reign as Chelsea manager begins at home to Liverpool on Sunday, 13 August.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou takes his side to Brentford that day.

Manchester United start the season against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday, 14 August.

Manchester City, who are celebrating a Treble after winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in 2022-23, are now looking to become the first English team to win four successive titles.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won the Premier League in five of the past six seasons.

Burnley manager Kompany spent 11 years at City, winning four league titles.

The 2023-24 Premier League season concludes on Sunday, 19 May 2024.

In a statement on Thursday, the Premier League said it was “committed to giving supporters a minimum of six weeks’ notice on broadcasting selections until December 2023, and five weeks’ from 24 January 2024”.

First round of fixtures in full

Friday, 11 August

Burnley v Manchester City (20:00 )

Saturday, 12 August

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30)

Bournemouth v West Ham (15:00)

Brighton v Luton Town (15:00)

Everton v Fulham (15:00)

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace (15:00)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa (17:30)

Sunday, 13 August

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 )

Chelsea v Liverpool (16:30)

Monday, 14 August

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:00 )