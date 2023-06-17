Ex-Senator, Bulkachuwa Denies Using His Wife To Influence Court Cases

Former Senator representing Bauchi North in the National Assembly, Adamu Bulkachuwa, has denied allegations that claimed he used his wife to influence court cases.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reported that Bulkachuwa had said he often influenced the decisions of his wife and a former President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, while she was in office.

The Bauchi Senator made this known while speaking during the Senate Valedictory Session on the floor of the Red Chamber.

Lawan, who presided over the valedictory session, interrupted Bulkachuwa before he spoke any further.

However, Bulkachuwa’s comments elicited outrage from a cross-section of Nigerians both on and off social media.

During his interview with BBC Hausa, Bulkachuwa said he never for once imposed upon his wife’s professional autonomy or attempted to influence her judgment in handling cases.

According to the former senator, his words were misrepresented, adding that former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan didn’t even allow him to finish and specify the nature of help his wife provided for him.

He said, “Well, I was not even allowed to finish, I just started with some words like thanking her, saying she was patient with me as she was legal practitioner and I am a politician.

“I wanted to elaborate on the specific nature of the help she provided, as there exists a wide range of support that professionals in various fields, such as legal practitioners, doctors, or engineers, can offer in their respective roles.

“Note that this assistance does not involve any illegal or unethical activities.

“In my personal relationship with her, I have never imposed upon her professional autonomy or attempted to influence her judgment in handling cases or running her office. Such matters are not even discussed in our home.”