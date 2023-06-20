Extraction 2: Bolanle Ninalowo Apologises For Misleading Fans

Popular Nigerian Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has apologised over the controversy that trailed his assumed role in the famous Hollywood movie Extraction 2.

The movie star had previously shared a short clip from a movie set, where he was seen alongside cast and crew members with the hashtag ‘Extraction 2’, leading many to believe that he would be part of the sequel.

Many were left disappointed when they realised that he did not feature in the actual movie.

Many fans via social media, expressed displeasure with the makers of the movie for joking with their intellect on featuring Ninalowo in their movie.

Following the drama online, Bolanle Ninalowo apologised to his fans via his verified Instagram page for their misconception of his role in the movie.

He revealed that he was featured in the mockumentary inspired by Extraction 2, which is titled ‘Distraction; The Extraction of Don’.

He said: “I AM SORRY YOU GUYS WERE DISTRACTED. You know I love you!!!

Now lets see The Extraction of Don!!!

A Netflix mockumentary inspired by Extraction 2″.

Watch video below: