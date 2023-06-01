Falz Dumps Crutches, Shares Video Of Significant Progress One Month Post-Surgery (Video)

Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz has shared a video to celebrate his remarkable progress one month following his knee surgery.

Recall that Falz had a knee surgery on May 2, 2023 in London, UK. The Rapper who made the announcement on his Instagram handle, said he sustained the injury whilst playing football in November 2022, but had a knee surgery on May 2, at a hospital in London. He called on Nigerians and fans to offer a prayer for him.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai’s Son Slams Falz For Doing Knee Surgery Abroad

Sharing a video detailing his progress, Falz could be seen walking confidently without his crutches.

Although they were in his hands, probably for support, he walked quite well without then and even did a little twirl for his fans to see he is okay

Captioning the video, the rapper wrote: “Significant progress recorded after a month. Went for a quick stretch with the Chivas family. Hopefully back on the pitch this time next year.”

Watch video below: