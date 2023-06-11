Fans Celebrate As Bolanle Ninalowo Features In ‘Extraction Part 2’ (Video)

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has sent fans into a frenzy as he features in “Extraction Part 2” with an on-set video.

The video which was shared on his Instagram page has sparked speculation about Ninalowo’s role in the highly anticipated sequel.

In the short clip, Ninalowo can be seen on the film set, surrounded by crew members and other cast members.

The actor also shared a few clips of him on set, taking directions during a rescue mission, as well as a fan facing event.

READ ALSO: Nollywood Actor Bolanle Ninalowo Gifts Wife Multimillion Naira House In U.S

While the details of his character and the plot of “Extraction Part 2” remain undisclosed, the actor’s presence has created excitement among fans who are eager to see him in action.

The movie is centered around commando Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) who embarks on a dangerous mission to save a ruthless gangster’s imprisoned family.

The first part became the most-watched original film in Netflix’s history, with over 99 million viewers during the first four weeks. See some videos by Bolanle Ninalowo below:

Watch video below: