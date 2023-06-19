Father’s Day: ‘I Haven’t Seen My Kids In 10 Months, But I Won’t Break’ – OAP Dotun Laments

Nigerian On-Air-Personality (OAP) Kayode Ojuolape Oladotun, popularly known as Do2dtun, has lamented his inability to have access to his children.

Do2dtun’s wife, Omotayo, had in 2022, filed for separation from him over forced abortion, domestic violence and emotional abuse.

The duo got married in 2013 and the marriage birthed two children.

Speaking on the 2023 Father’s Day celebration on Sunday in a post shared on his Instagram page, Do2dtun stated that it had been 10 months since he set his eyes on his children.

Stressing that he misses them so much, he wrote: “Today marks a whole year since they snuck that video to me and 10 months since I set my eyes on you. I miss you so much.

READ ALSO: What Have I Personally Done To You To Wish Me Death? – Davido Cries Out

“No amount of lies, games, deceit or slowed legal process can break me. Fife and Fiore, Daddy just wants his time with you like he deserves but they deny it; disobey the law cos they are scared, cowards and immature.

“No one should use kids as bait or weapons in a fight. Again, they picked the wrong one this time. Every move has been made to make sure I don’t exercise my right as a father but I don’t and won’t break. I’ll keep fighting the right way and as much as some believe they have the monopoly of madness and breaking the law, I just don’t want to play that game just cos of these wonderful kids. I am law abiding but I am not a fool.

“If you are a father out there, for posterity and goodwill, fight for your place or right to stay in their lives. Every child needs their father just the same way they need their mother. No one should use children as their power or substitute their emotions.”