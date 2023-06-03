“FG In Unsustainable Debt, Be Supportive As Tinubu Rolls Out Interventions” – Onanuga To Nigerians

Former spokesman to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 general elections, Bayo Onanuga, says the Nigerian Government is “virtually broke.”

Onanuga who gave the submission via Twitter stressed that the subsidy on fuel is no longer sustainable, hence, citizens should be patient as the President develops incentives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

“Subsidy of fuel is no longer unsustainable as the FG is virtually broke.

“Apart from its N77 trillion debt, it also owes the NNPC Limited about N2.4 trillion for past subsidies.

“The Nigerian people and workers should support the government as it works out new wages and rolls out other interventions, as promised by President Tinubu, to mitigate the effects of new fuel price,” he tweeted.