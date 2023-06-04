FG Increases Trips On Abuja-Kaduna Train Route

The Federal Government has announced the recommencement of two additional train trips on Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) which were suspended.

The Board and Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) made the announcement in a statement by the Manager of AKTS, Mr Pascal Nnorli on Saturday.

”The additional train service will resume on Sunday June 4 , with the following train trips.

”AK1 departs IDU (Abuja) at 0945hrs, KA2 departs RIGASA (Kaduna) at 1330hrs, AK3 departs IDU (Abuja) at 1500hrs.

”Subsequently from Monday June 5, KA2 will depart RIGASA (Kaduna) at 0800hrs, AK1 will depart IDU (Abuja) at 0945hrs, KA4 will depart RIGASA, (Kaduna) at 1330hrs and AK3 will depart IDU(Abuja) at 1500hrs.

”However, on Wednesdays, only KA2 will depart RIGASA(Kaduna) at 0700hrs and AK3 will depart IDU (Abuja) at 1500hrs,” Nnorli said.

According to the manager, the Corporation regrets any inconvenience its esteemed passengers may have experienced as a result of the temporary reduction in train service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the number of trips was reduced on the route to ensure safety of passengers on the route.