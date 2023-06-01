FG, NLC Meeting On Fuel Subsidy Removal Ends In Deadlock

The meeting between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Federal Government which took place on Wednesday has ended in deadlock.

Information Nigeria reports that the meeting, at the instance of the Federal Government, was intended to reach an agreement with organised labour after President Bola Tinubu’s announcement that petrol subsidy would cease to exist.

Dele Alake, a member of the government’s team, speaking after the meeting on Wednesday night, said it was engaging but did not state details.

“We have been deliberating on finding very amicable resolutions to the issue at hand —to the queues and all of that and the increase in pump price,” Alake said.

“We had a very robust engagement. We cross-fertilised ideas, ideas flew from all sides and there is one thing that is remarkable even from the labour side — and that is Nigeria. We are all looking at the peace, progress and stability of Nigeria. That is what is paramount.

“Of course the NNPCL GCEO, Mr Kyari, is here, we cannot go into details now because the talks are still ongoing.

“We cannot finish everything at one setting, so we have adjourned now, we are continuing the talks at a later date very shortly. But the point is that the talks are ongoing and it’s always better for all sides to keep talking with a view to arriving at a very amicable resolution that will be in the longer-term interest for all Nigerians. That is as much as we can say now,” he added.

Joe Ajaero, president of NLC and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, however said no consensus was reached at the meeting.

The organised labour said the meeting would reconvene after they have met with their members at a date yet to be fixed.