FIFA Honours Osimhen With Special Jersey, Ball

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has gifted Victor Osimhen a special jersey and ball following the forward’s outstanding performance for Napoli in the 2022/23 season.
The 24-year-old played a very important role as Napoli won the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.
Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA reported that the Super Eagles forward scored 26 goals and registered four assists in 32 league appearances for the Partenopei.
The former Wolfsburg player was also named best forward and included in the Team of the Season.
“Victor Osimhen, you represent at the moment what football can do,” FIFA wrote in a message to the player.
“From Lagos to Napoli where people love you, you have suffered, but your love for football and determination have guided you.
“Keep going, keep pushing. Africa needs examples and millions are watching and dreaming.”