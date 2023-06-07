FIFA Honours Osimhen With Special Jersey, Ball

The former Wolfsburg player was also named best forward and included in the Team of the Season.

“Victor Osimhen, you represent at the moment what football can do,” FIFA wrote in a message to the player.

“From Lagos to Napoli where people love you, you have suffered, but your love for football and determination have guided you.

“Keep going, keep pushing. Africa needs examples and millions are watching and dreaming.”

Osimhen earlier insisted that Italian giant, Napoli can win the UEFA Champions League title next season.

“Everything is possible. Just like when we started the season, lots of people didn’t believe in Napoli. If the President says we can win it, I believe it, everything is possible.”