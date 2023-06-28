Fire Engulfs Home Of NLC President, Ajaero In Lagos

No reason has been given for a fire outbreak which completely destroyed the home of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero in Lagos State.

The mystery fire which reportedly started from the roof was preceded by some strange noise that family members present initially took for grazing domestic animals.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the entire building was consumed by the flames, leaving nothing behind.

However, within minutes, the building erupted in flames, leaving the occupants no choice but to escape, and leave everything behind.

Despite the swift response from the local community and fire services, nothing could be done to save the building.

According to VANGUARD, the distraught family members declined to comment on the incident.

Comrade Joe Ajaero, who was in Geneva at the time of the fire, when asked for his thoughts, expressed gratitude that no life was lost.

Regarding the possibility that the fire was intentionally set due to his position, Ajaero acknowledged the risks that come with being the President of Congress but refrained from speculating on potential culprits.