Flush Out Criminal Elements Disturbing Peace In South-East — Lucky Irabor Mandates Troops

Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, has mandated the troops of Operation Udoka to redouble their efforts and flush out criminal elements destabilising peace and businesses in south-east states.

Addressing the troops at the headquarters of the Nigerian army 82 division in Enugu State on Tuesday, defence chief praised the troops for a “very successful operation leading to violence-free, fair and credible elections in the south east.”

“You are mandated to flush out the criminal elements disturbing the peace and socio-economic well-being of the south-east.

“From the briefs, I have been receiving from the general officer commanding 82 division, who is the overall commander of the operation and other field commanders, I am proud of your conduct during the general election.

“I say well done to you for your effectiveness and commitment that led to a resounding success during the general election.

“However, it is not over yet, I want you to redouble your efforts and get ready for more serious work to see that pockets of insecurity in the South-east by criminal elements are totally checked,” News Agency of Nigeria quoted Irabor as saying.

According to him, the recent move by Peter Mbah, the state governor, and other governors in the region to stop the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) must be supported by the troops.

He said, “I am using this medium to call on the people of Enugu state and the south-east that they should not allow any criminal enterprise, a space to operate within Enugu state and the South-east any more.

“They should join efforts with members of the security agencies to defy illegal orders of sit-at-home in the region.

“I am counselling the criminals to desist from the illegal and criminal enterprise of keeping people down on the guise of sit-at-home.”

Irabor furthered that the sit-at-home order “does no good to anyone; rather there are avenues that the aggrieved can channel any grievance.”