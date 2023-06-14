“Forgive Igboho, Other Agitators, Let Them Return Home” – K1 De Ultimate Begs Tinubu

Popular Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as K1 De Ultimate, has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to forgive anyone who has offended him, irrespective of tribe or religion.

K1 De Ultimate, in his passionate appeal during a live performance, sang melodiously on the need for peace in the country, calling for Igboho’s pardon.

He said: “Asiwaju, please, anyone who has offended you, kindly forgive them. Irrespective of their tribes — Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa — we must embrace ourselves.

“Akanbi, please let Sunday Igboho come back home. He’s one of our own. One cannot say because one’s daughter has ample buttocks, he would put the waist beads on another man’s daughter.

“Please, when you (Tinubu) settle properly in the office, kindly resolve this grey area. Let Sunday Igboho return to his root.

“Likewise, other agitators from various regions call their leaders to a roundtable discussion.”

Recall that in July 2021, Igboho was arrested by Interpol at Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Before his arrest, the Department of State Services declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling weapons in his residence.

The secession agitator was detained in prison in the Benin Republic but was released in March 2022 to get medical attention on the condition that he would not leave the West African country.

Since his release, Igboho has remained confined within Cotonou.