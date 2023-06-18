Form Another G5 For APC To Win In 2027 – Akpabio Tells Wike

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has advised former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and the G5 group that they should form another opposition group within the Peoples Democratic Party to smoothen the way for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom State governor, spoke on Sunday at a thanksgiving reception held at Wike’s private residence on Ada-George Road, in his hometown, Rumueprikom in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the oil-rich South-South state.

“We are very delighted, we are proud to have G5. Please, ensure that in 2027, another G5 emerges so that APC will continue to do well in this country,” Akpabio said.

The Senate President praised Wike and the G5, a group of significant politicians who opposed their party’s choice for the 2023 presidential election, for their part in APC’s recent success.

READ MORE: PDP G-5 In Closed-Door Meeting With Tinubu

He also acknowledged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, a G5 member, saying, “I predicted that you are going to be a governor when I met you with the late Alaafin, may his soul rest in peace. I just saw the way you were walking and I said, ‘This man walks like a governor.’ I wasn’t surprised when you became a governor.”

Among those in attendance were the G5 members, including Wike, Makinde, former Governors Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; former Governor Ayo Fayose, Acting PDP Chairman Umar Damagum, and former Governors Peter Odili, Abdullahi Ganduje, James Ibori.

President Bola Tinubu was represented by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians opined that the G-5 had a great influence on the last presidential election, which was won by Bola Tinubu with a lead of almost two million votes over his closest rival.

The G-5 had insisted on a zoning presidency to South Region, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and significantly affected the vote distribution in the election.