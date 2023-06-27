Four very rare online betting promotions that are usually not available

Most people with experience in the gambling industry know that certain propositions are available on many betting websites. The best brands in the world copy each other, which reflex in the kinds of deals they offer.

Nevertheless, there are some pretty innovative options because the bet9ja bonus reveals that certain companies are much more advanced and provide unique perks. That’s just one of the reasons why these companies are more popular than many of their counterparts.

Speaking of intriguing offers and other things, a group of perks are unavailable on many sites. In fact, they are pretty rare, so even people with a lot of iGaming experience haven’t seen them in action. Let’s check them out.

No deposit bonuses

The first and most interesting perk you should focus on is the no-deposit bonus. This is an extremely rare perk that is only available on a few websites, and it allows people to get a reward without making any deposits. In fact, they usually do not have to place a bet because the site will allow them to get the reward without making any transactions.

The no deposit itself has many variations and can be only for new or existing clients. Some gambling sites will offer a reward when you complete specific steps, such as downloading an app or registering as a new client. Yet, there are instances where the no deposit bonus will become available after using a specific perk requiring you to deposit a substantial amount of money.

In-House tournaments

When it comes down to the tournaments that are available on different gambling websites, most operators have at least a couple of options. However, most of those events are organized by some casino software suppliers, so people who want to participate in them might find the same perk on other sites. Pragmatic Play’s event is the best example here because it is accessible on a wide range of platforms and offers a pretty impressive jackpot.

Sadly, in-house events are not common at all because most websites do not have the funds to host them. Those that do will allow clients to compete for a different reward that is usually less impressive than those found in third-party competitions. Nevertheless, players have a better chance of winning something because they only have to compete against the users who’re playing on the specific website.

Most in-house competitions are for casino games, but there are instances where people can also find rewards for the sports section. It depends on the operator, so bettors must check what’s available.

VIP perks

Having a VIP program is one of the signs that a specific iGaming operator is worth using. The rewards for loyal players have been around for some time now, and people usually like using them because they give a lot of perks. The bad thing about those offers is that not all sites have VIP programs that are worth using.

Usually, the Loyalty Club is something you can expect to find in an online casino because people there spend more money than when wagering on sports. However, if we take a look at the top-tier sports betting operators, we can see that some of them will also have different advantages.

The VIP perks themselves can come in many ways, but they include free spins, free bets, better customer support, and other kinds of things.

Social media bonuses

The last group of offers that are available on some iGaming websites are the so-called social media bonuses. They are different than the rest because clients can use specific social media to get a reward they want. Unsurprisingly, most of these perks are related to Telegram because this is the hottest option right now, but there are also examples of bonuses over Twitter or Facebook.

Social media bonuses are extremely rare, and most of them are for sports. However, there will be instances where online casinos will also provide them.