Fresh 125 Stranded Nigerians Depart Sudan

The Federal Government has announced that another 125 Nigerians stranded in Sudan have been airlifted on Saturday and on their way back to the country following the continued crisis in Sudan.

According to the Public Relations and Protocol, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), disclosed this on Saturday morning.

Abdur-Rahman said Tarco Airline aircraft: ST-TAL B737-300 “Left Port Sustatement dan International Airport today, 24th June 2023, at 10:45am. local time, with 125 Nigerian nationals (Evacuees).”

Meanwhile, official source also disclosed to LEADERSHIP NEWSPAPER that, the estimated time of arrival at Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba (JUB) is 2hrs 50 min.

READ MORE: 160 Women In Sudan Claiming To Be Nigerians Have No Passports To Return – FG

The aircraft will stop over for one hour at Juba before continuing the journey to Abuja.

It will take the plane 03hrs:30 min from Juba to Abuja, totalling 7hrs:30 minutes.

“The flight is expected to arrive in Abuja around 5:45pm Nigerian time,” Balogun said.

The government has repatriated about 2000 Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Sudan within the past two months.

Recall that the Federal Government had said no feewer than 160 women claiming to be Nigerians in war-torn Sudan have no passports to verify their citizenship claims and fly back to the country.

The director general, Mustapha Ahmed, of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who disclosed this in a press briefing on Sunday said the agency was being careful not to evacuate non-Nigerians.