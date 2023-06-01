Fuel Scarcity: Tinubu’s Supporters Now Unable To Go To Work – Sowore

As Nigerians continue to lament over new development in petrol price, the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has blasted President Bola Tinubu over his announcement on the removal of fuel subsidy.

Recall that President Tinubu made the subsidy removal’s announcement during his inauguration speech on the 29th of May at Eagles Square.

However, Sowore in his reaction via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The AAC presidential candidate, who opposes the fuel subsidy removal, said Tinubu failed to announce an increase in the minimum wage from N30,000 to N250,000.

He said while the minimum wage for Nigerian workers remains at N30,000, those who are supporting the fuel subsidy removal have not been able to pay their way to work following the sudden fuel price hikes across the country, which have led to hikes in transport fares.

Sowore stated, “Worker’s minimum wage is N30k per month, @officialABAT just stumbled a few times at his inauguration and the only thing he could say was “Fuel Subsidy” is gone!

“He didn’t say next…Minimum Wage is now N250k! And now those who claimed this is good for Nigeria are stranded at home unable to pay their way to work.

“Those who said an increase in minimum wage would lead to inflation are not saying a 300% increase in fuel price will kill everyone, even the middle class (if there exist any). They don’t care about you,” he said.