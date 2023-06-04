Fuel Subsidy: FG Meets With TUC At State House Today

The Federal Government has convened another meeting with representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress at the Presidential Villa over the removal of subsidy on petrol.

The meeting which was slated for Sunday comes five days after a first meeting on the same issue, ended in a deadlock.

TUC Secretary General, Nuhu Toro, confirmed the meeting in an interview with Punch on Sunday, revealing that “the meeting will start by 4 p.m.”

This scheduled meeting follows a previous attempt at dialogue with the organized labour sector, which ended without a resolution.

READ MORE: Fuel Subsidy: NUJ Orders Journalists To Withdraw Services, Joins NLC Strike

The TUC had previously held a press briefing last Friday, indicating its intention to meet with the government and present its charter of demands.

According to the national president of the congress, Festus Osifo the TUC’s reaction will be contingent on the outcome of today’s meeting.

The TUC’s affiliate members include various organizations, such as the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, the Association of Freight and Heavy Goods Carriers of Nigeria, the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, and the Bus Conductors’ Association of Nigeria, among others.