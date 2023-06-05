Fuel Subsidy: NLC Didn’t Protest Emefiele’s Cashless Policy, Reflecting Obi’s Hypocrisy, Double Standard – Fani Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has slammed the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) for allegedly “acting script” of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Recall that the NLC, in the wake of the hike in petroleum pump price caused by the removal of fuel subsidy, declared a nationwide strike beginning on June 7.

Also, efforts by the Federal Government (FG) to quell the anger of the Union is yet to yield any positive result as the Union on Sunday, shunned a meeting with the FG.

The former Aviation Minister in reaction via a statement on Twitter on Monday questioned why it was silent when the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Godwin Emefiele “introduced his horrendous” cashless policy earlier in the year.

The statement reads, “The leadership of the NLC did not threaten to go on strike when the sadistic monster called Emefiele introduced his horrendous, callous, wicked, malevolent, barbaric, vicious, self-seeking, politically-motivated, unconstitutional and illegal cash confiscation and money deprivation policy that resulted in the suffering, hunger, destruction, death, suicide, hardship, depression, frustration, madness and despair of millions of our people.

“Instead they are threatening to go on strike over the implementation of a well-thought out and credible policy on oil subsidy which the Nigerian people endorsed by voting for a President who promised to remove it and which, though initially tough, will inevitably and eventually result in the restoration and resurrection of our economy and ensure that we have the necessary funds and resources for massive infrastructural development.

“Is this not strange and is it not a reflection of the insincerity, double standards and hypocrisy of the leadership of the Labour Congress?

“Does it not prove the fact they are acting out a script and that they are nothing more than a pack of ravenous wolves, implacable adversaries, insidious subversives and opportunistic mercenaries who are in the hands and power of Peter Obi?

“If Peter orders them to jump they will ask, ‘Bwana, how high?’ Yet the truth is that whether the NLC likes it or not the oil subsidy MUST and WILL go.

“That is the only way to save our country from the fiscal challenges, rot and deterioration that it has suffered over the last 15 years and put us back on the right track for national development.”