Fuel Subsidy: NUJ Orders Journalists To Withdraw Services, Joins NLC Strike

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has directed its members to join the nationwide strike and protest declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Recall that the NLC, through its president, Joe Ajaero announced that strike, in protest of the petrol subsidy removal will kick start Wednesday, June 7.

The Labour Union also informed all its 43 affiliate unions to mobilise for the scheduled industrial action.

However, the NUJ in a press statement signed by its National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, said the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the union deliberated on the issues and found NLC’s position and proposed action worthy as it’s in the interest of Nigerian citizens.

READ ALSO: NLC Declares Nationwide Strike Over Fuel Subsidy Removal, Petrol Price Hike

The statement read, “After presentations by the National President, Chris Isiguzo, and the National Treasurer, Bamidele Atunbi on the position taken by NLC on the matter, members unanimously adopted the position of NLC on the issue.

“CWC reiterates the argument that although the removal of fuel subsidy will free allocations which can be channeled to the provisions of infrastructure and creation of additional jobs, the sudden removal could however lead to social unrests and protests as people may perceive Government as being insensitive to their plight.

“CWC also notes that already there is an astronomical increase in the prices of petroleum products and high inflation which have drastically reduced the purchasing power of citizens.

“Accordingly CWC directs all state councils of the Union to mobilise members to withdraw their services and commence protests nationwide from Wednesday next week, 7th June 2023, if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limiter (NNCPL) refuses to reverse the new price regime in the Oil sector.”