Fuel Subsidy Palliatives: ‘Distribution Process Will Not Be Politicized’ – Gov. Bala Mohammed Assures

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has assured Nigerians that in the wake of the withdrawal of subsidy on petrol, by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government, palliative measures will not be politically motivated.

Mohammed, who represents the North-East subregion in the Committee headed by Kebbi State Governor, Nasiru Idris, on palliative distribution, made the appeal in Bauchi on Saturday.

While expressing optimism that things will improve in the country in due time, he coveted understanding and cooperation from all Nigerians at the crucial period.

According to him, members of the committee, set up by the National Economic Council (NEC), remain committed to recommending fair modalities for the distribution of palliatives to all sectors affected by the subsidy removal, regardless of political party differences.

“Both opposition and ruling governors understand that the move by the federal government is a step in the right direction and have assured that the process will not be politicized,” Mohammed said

He furthered that the Committee would also recommend increasing workers’ salaries and procuring a large number of shuttle buses.

The governor however assured that the Committee’s report would be presented to the NEC within two weeks for further deliberations and subsequent ratification.