Fuel Subsidy Removal: Nigerian Seen Using Cooking Gas To Power Generator (Video)

A video capturing a generator using cooking gas in place of fuel has surfaced on social media following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that President Tinubu during his inaugural speech on Monday, 29th May, removed fuel subsidy, which quickly led to the rise of fuel price to over five hundred naira across the country.

Some Nigerians, however, have sourced for alternatives to ease the increasing hardship in the country by twerking their generator engine and depending on the use of cooking gas to light up their businesses.

In the trending video on social media, a yet-be-identified business owner shared a video showing the moment a generator using cooking gas was used to power his business.

Watch video below: