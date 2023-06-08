Fuel Subsidy Removal: Oyo Slashes Bus Fare By 50%

The Oyo State Government has announced a 50 per cent reduction in the fare for the Pace Setter Transport Service, as an effort to ameliorate fuel subsidy removal effect on its residents.

Olubunmi Oni, the State’s Head of Service, made the announcement on Wednesday when she hosted the leadership of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress led by its Chairman, Kayode Martins, at the secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

According to her, with the limited resources available, the government would continue to make life more bearable for the teeming masses, especially the workers.

She said, “The government has started deploying more buses through the transport service to take people from one place to another with 50 percentage reduction as part of the efforts to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on the general public.”

Oni further assured the NLC that the administration under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde would continue to prioritise workers’ welfare to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Stressing that Makinde had started working on the new minimum wage for all workers in the state, she maintained the government was looking at all possible ways to reduce the suffering of the downtrodden.

“We are lucky in this state that we have a listening governor. We have a governor that sees civil service as his constituency. With this, the state will be far better than any other state in Nigeria on minimum wage,” Oni added.