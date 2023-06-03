Gbajabiamila: Best Fit To Interface Problems With Legislature, Executives — Wike Says Tinubu Made No Mistake

Nyesom Wike, former governor of Rivers State, has reacted to the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Chief of Staff (CoS).

Information Nigeria had reported that Gbajabiamila’s appointment was confirmed in a statement signed and released on Friday by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

Tinubu also named a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

Senator George Akume, the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, was appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

READ ALSO: Tinubu Keeping Promise Of Not Islamising Nigeria With His Appointments – Reno Omokri Commends President’s ‘Balance’

Wike responding to the news in while featuring in a Television Continental programme on Friday evening said he was impressed with Gbajabiamila’s appointment.

“I am so impressed with the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

“Look, you see, he has contact with the legislature and he will always know the problem between the executives. Therefore, there must be somebody too who has this relationship with the legislature, which is an important arm of government. You cannot throw it away.”

Speaking on Akume he said, “he was a former governor, former civil servant, a permanent secretary. He rose to that level. Having experience of coordination, of all the boards, ministries is key for you. So you can see the choices he (Tinubu) made in terms of SGF and Chief of Staff.”