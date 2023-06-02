Gbajabiamila Would Be A Good Fit For Chief Of Staff – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has said it would be a good decision if President Bola Tinubu appoints Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that there were series of speculations emerging on Thursday that President Tinubu named Gbajabiamila as the new CoS after several hours of meetings and consultations.

It was gathered that Tinubu’s decision to pick the Speaker was to get someone that could assist him persuade lawmakers in the National Assembly to accept his proposals and policies.

The Senate President said Tinubu needed a Chief of Staff who is experienced in the area of legislation, and Gbajabiamila is the best fit.

Lawan said: “I am waiting for the announcement. You are speculating. You know you are in the media. I’m not.

“The Speaker of the House of Representatives has been rumoured to be the chief of staff designate. First of all, I pray that it comes to pass. If that happens, Mr president would have made a wise decision.

READ MORE: “Tinubu A Dogged Fighter, I’ve No Doubt He’ll Deliver Good Governance” – Gbajabiamila

“At this moment, you need a chief of staff with very versed experience in the area of legislation, in the area of cooperating with the executive which the speaker spearheaded from the House.

“He has a very good network and the support that is required. And when that happens, you know this administration is going to be the administration of the legislators.

“You have a president who was a senator, a vice president who was a senator, and of course, our potential chief of staff designate, the speaker of the House of Representatives, is somebody who has been in the National Assembly for 20 years.

“So, this administration should have no difficulty relating with the 10th national assembly because all of them have passed through the National Assembly system, and they know what the sentiments and the sensibilities of members of the National Assembly are.”