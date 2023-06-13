Godswill Akpabio Emerges New Senate President

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio has emerged the 10th National Assembly Senate President.

The Akwa Ibom North West lawmaker, who is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress, defeated Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara North West to succeed Ahmed Lawan as the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly commenced in Abuja.

READ ALSO: 10th Speaker: Betara, Gagdi, Others Step Down For APC’s Abbas

The Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akabueze took roll call of Senators-elect who overwhelmingly voted for Akpabio for the office of the number three citizen.