Gov. Yusuf Suspends Salary Of Over 10,000 Kano Workers Employed By Ganduje

Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has ordered the Accountant General of the State to stop the salaries of 10,800 workers employed by his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Recall that the new administration had accused Ganduje’s government of illegally employing over 10,000 workers when it was about to leave office.

Yusuf however said his government will not relent in taking drastic measures aimed at bringing sanity to the State.

Abdulkadir Abdussalam, the Accountant General, who made this known to the press in Kano on Monday said the governor had ordered his office to expunge the workers from the state’s payroll.

According to him, his office would carry out investigation to ascertain the authenticity of their engagement and procedures so as to remove those illegally recruited.

The Accountant General also said all Local Government workers who were converted to state workers by the former administration will continue receiving their salaries, but based on Local Government levels.

He, however, asked them to continue working in their new state’s Ministries, Departments & Agencies until investigation is concluded.

Abdussalam also promised workers and pensioners in the state that henceforth, they will not experience unnecessary deductions from their remuneration as it was under the previous administration.

He furthered that the State has now paid National Examinations Council (NECO) fees for over 60,000 secondary school students.

The beneficiaries, he said, will soon have access to the exam body’s portal to register.