Government Can No Longer Fund Universities – Tinubu

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday declared that the Federal Government could no longer foot bills for universities in the country.

This was revealed during a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary for the Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew David Adejo, emphasized that while universities already enjoy autonomy, they lack financial autonomy.

“Whether we like it or not, the government can no longer foot the bill for universities. That is why we are doing a private-public partnership. The universities already have autonomy; the autonomy they are yet to have is financial autonomy; it is when they get it that they can answer that question, and the government is working towards that,” Adejo said.

While noting that the government is working to achieve that and more, Adejo said President Tinubu has instructed concerned stakeholders that he wants to see recipients of students loan by the end of the September/October 2023/2024 Academic Session.

Recall that Tinubu signed the student loan bill into law last Monday in fulfilment of one of his presidential campaign promises.

However, while giving clarification to some speculations making the rounds, Adejo explained during the press briefing in Abuja today that an inter-ministerial committee will be inaugurated next week Tuesday to fine-tune the process for students to get the loan within six weeks.

“Without meaning to say what the committee set up would do, we don’t want to make something that only public school students would benefit from, for now, private schools are paying tuition, so you have to give somebody who is going to private school an opportunity for get and pay tuition,” the government official explained.