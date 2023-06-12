Gunmen Kill One, Abduct Three In Bauchi Community – Police

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed that gunmen killed one person and abducted three others, including two community leaders in the Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the development on Monday in Bauchi.

He said that the gunmen attacked a community known as Balma, killing one person and abducting three others, including two community leaders, on Saturday night.

Wakil said the two community leaders were a village head in Balma community and a ward head in the Bakutumbu community.

The spokesman said that the command had on Sunday received a report from its Balma outpost that gunmen had attacked the village.

“They shot sporadically and took away the village head, Alhaji Hussaini Saleh, who is 48 years old,” he said.

Wakil said that the village head was abducted alongside one Idris Mai Unguwa and another man named Ya’u Gandu Maliya, who is 45 years old.

He said, “One Haruna Jibrin was, however, shot in the head by the gunmen.

“When the police received the distress call, a team was drafted to the scene, they rescued the victim and rushed him to General Hospital, Ningi where he was receiving treatment but was later confirmed dead.

“At present, the police in Ningi Division are combing the bush, trying to see how they can rescue the two abducted community leaders alive.”

The spokesman appealed to citizens to always provide information on suspicious movements of people to security agencies for immediate action.