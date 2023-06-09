Gunmen Murder Imo Ex-Speaker’s Orderly, Dump Body Inside Bush

An orderly to a former speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, has been found dead in the Oguta Local Government Area.

The victim, identified as Charles, was found dead in a jungle in the state’s Oguta Local Government Area.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that a driver and Charles, an Inspector of Police, were abducted in Ohaji/Egbema council area of the state a few weeks ago.

The driver’s lifeless body was found shortly after the incident, while the search for Charles continued. Tragically, Charles’ decomposed body was later found in a secluded bush.

Colleagues of Charles expressed deep sorrow over the cruel killing of the inspector, who hailed from the Mbaise area of the state.

A source that spoke with PUNCH NEWSPAPPER lamented, “Charles’ body was found in a bush in the Oguta area. He was killed in such an unfortunate manner. He was given a cut on the neck. This is so disgusting.”

The police spokesperson for the state, Henry Okoye confirmed the incident, stating that the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Berde, had commissioned a team to investigate and bring the killers to justice.

Okoye assured that the perpetrators would face the full wrath of the law.