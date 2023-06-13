“Here’s My Little Way Of Helping” – Joeboy Provides Free Danfo Buses For Lagos Residents

As part of his plans to cushion the effect of the hike in the price of transportation and other commodities occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale, popularly known as Joeboy has introduced free Lagos buses to help Lagos residents get going.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that the buses will run between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm and ply Iyana Oworo- Lekki/Jakande, Unilag Gate/ Yaba, and Obanlende / Oshodi free of charge for the next three days.

Joeboy said the initiative was borne out of his genuine desire to help cushion the effect of the economic condition which he said was as hard on people.

“I know the fuel subsidy p is hard on everyone right now, so here’s my little way of helping. For the next 3 days, there will be FREE Body & Soul buses along the following routes between 8 am and 5 pm.

“Enjoy the ride, Love you guys”.