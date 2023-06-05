Hoodlums Beat Up PDP Members At Ogun Tribunal Premises

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs reportedly took over the environs of Ogun Governorship election tribunal with canes and some dangerous weapons on Monday as hearing of petitions begins.

The thugs who blocked the gate of the court premises at Isabo area of Abeokuta used canes to attack some of the people trying to enter the court premises

One of those they attacked by the the hoodlums was Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Otunba Segun Showunmi. He was reportedly beaten up alongside some of those with him while he was trying to enter into the premises of the court.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Attack Gov. Yahaya Bello’s Convoy, Injure Security Aides

It took the intervention of fully armed security operatives, comprising the police, DSS and Civil Defense who dispersed the thugs before peace could be restored.

The security operatives also prevented political supporters from entering into the premises of the court.

Meanwhile the roads leading to the court were also blocked preventing vehicular movement.

The thugs however re-converged on the road opposite the court premises, a development which sparked anxiety.

PDP counsel Barr. Chris Uche had requested for adjournment of the court because it has 265 witnesses but have decided to reduced it to 120 witnesses in order not to waste time of the court and would like to present six witnesses everyday before the court for Four weeks.

The tribunal under the leadership of Justice Hamidu Kunaza adjourned the sitting till Tuesday 13th of June 2023 and orders that all necessary files must have been filed and submitted before the date.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress winner of March 18 Ogun Governorship election.

But Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 262,383 votes, filed a petition to challenge the returns.