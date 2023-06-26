Hotel Manager In Rivers Arrested For Torturing Staff To Death Over N17,500

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a hotel manager for allegedly torturing one of his staff identified as Miss Nnenna Onu to death at Ebocha community of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area of the state over alleged theft of N17,500.

It was gathered that the manager had locked up Onu inside one of the rooms in the hotel where she was denied food and water despite pleading that she did not know how the money got missing.

However, it was learnt that Onu had promised to refund the missing money on the third day when she was becoming weak, but the manager refused to set her free or allow her access to food and water.

It was learnt that when her employers could not hear her voice again, they reluctantly open the door and saw that she was gasping for breath.

She was subsequently rushed to a a local clinic where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

The death of the hotel staff is generating outrage in Rivers the calls that police must investigate circumstances that led to her death.

Enefaa Georgewill, the Chairman of Rivers State Civil Society Organisations, said the Police must identify everyone culpable in the death of Onu and bring them to justice.

Georgewill said, “The Rivers State Civil Society Organisations call on the state Commissioner of Police to investigate, arrest and prosecute all those involved in the torture to death of Miss Nnnena Onu.

“From our investigation, we gathered that late Miss Nnnena was allegedly held for four days in a confined room simply because she could not account for N17,500 belonging to her employer.

“This is barbaric, to say the least, in this time and age that inhuman treatment meted out to slaves in the 17th and 18th centuries can be deployed against a Nigerian citizen in the 21st century.”

The Spokesperson for the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, adding that the manager of the hotel had been arrested.

SP Iringe-Koko, assured, “Yes, I can confirm. The manager of the hotel has been arrested. Investigation is ongoing anyone found culpable would be dealt with according to law.”