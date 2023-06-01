How I Supported A Married Woman To Cheat On Her Husband – OAP Nedu

Controversial media personality, Nedu has acknowledged that he once encouraged a married woman to have an extramarital affair.

During an episode of the “Honest Bunch Podcast,” where he and his fellow hosts “focus on discussing real millennial and Gen Z issues with no holds barred,” he made the revelation.

Nedu spoke and related how a specific newlywed woman had disclosed her motivation for deciding to be unfaithful to her spouse.

He claimed that the woman’s husband had protested against having sex before marriage while they were dating, and that when they finally got married, she discovered he couldn’t have an erection.

Nedu noted he couldn’t but support the woman while advising those whose fiancé would propose a ‘no sex before marriage’ agenda to ensure they carry out proper investigation to know the real reason behind it, before they agree.

He said, “Oga is telling you ‘No sex before marriage’. Find out if he likes it from the other side.

“On my radio show, one woman don talk say, ‘I dey cheat on her husband’, not once not twice

“Why? Oga Nedu, if na you, you go comot? I say why? She say him prick no dey gree rise. The one wey talk this thing, the sad part wey…

“My brother, I support her. I’m sorry, men, don’t be angry but I supported the woman. This guy just married her and they were saying no sex before marriage. Na so the girl enter o.”