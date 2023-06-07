How Medical Disorder Affected My Marriage – Actress Zainab Balogun

Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun, has opened up on her battle with endometriosis and how it affected her marriage.

Endometriosis is a medical disorder, which occurs when cells from the lining of the womb (uterus) grow in other areas of the body that can cause pain, heavy bleeding, bleeding between periods, and infertility.

She said she suffered from the disorder for about 20 years.

The thespian disclosed this in a recent chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

She said her husband, Dikko Nwachukwu, supported her during her battle with the medical disorder.

Balogun said, “Yes, of course (my husband was supportive). You know, you have to take the village mentality when it comes to dealing with something as big as this. You realised that you are going to need the therapist, the backrubber, and the make-me-laugh person. So, it would be hard to do something like this alone (without the support of my husband). Not even just because of the physical aspects, but more so, the mental and emotional aspects.”

On why she didn’t share photos from her wedding in 2018, she said, “I did not (share my wedding photos). I don’t know who did it. The only person who had permission to share one image, which was like a beauty image, was my make-up artist.

“I was very comfortable with nobody seeing an image from my wedding. I mean, my personal life is very personal. It’s not out for public consumption because that is not my work, that’s my life.”