HURIWA Gives FG 72-Hour Ultimatum To Arrest Asari Dokubo Or Face Nationwide Protest

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has threatened to embark on a nationwide protest if the Federal Government fails to arrest ex-militant, Asari Dokubo after 72 hours.

HURIWA in a statement on Thursday by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said it would mobilise its members to embark on a nationwide protest across all 36 states of the federation if the group’s demands are not met.

The group said, “Asari-Dokubo must be arrested by the Department of State Services or any other relevant security agency over his suspected link to the violent phenomenon of ‘unknown gunmen’ in the South-East.

“The Nigerian Government must arrest Asari Dokubo now or the Federal Government is indirectly tasking Igbo youths, lovers of Igbo and all groups that support the well-being of the Igbo people to begin peaceful protests simultaneously.

“HURIWA is giving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 72 working hours to order the arrest and investigation of Asari Dokubo over his suspected link to the violent phenomenon of unknown gunmen in the South-East or HURIWA will call out our members for a protest in Abuja next week over it.

“Illegality must not be allowed to continue whilst the security agencies pretend not to know or willfully not take action. Asari-Dokubo must be arrested. Nigeria is not a Banana Republic.”