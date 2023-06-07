‘I Almost Became A Pastor’ – Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh, Nollywood actress turned politician, has disclosed that she almost became a cleric while growing up.

According to her, she grew up in the church, adding that she was a cell leader as well as a worker.

The thespian who revealed this via Instagram on Tuesday, said she still values decency and feels uncomfortable in revealing dresses.

The mother of one wrote, “I grew up in church.

“I was a Cell leader. I was Dept. Assistant. I almost became a pastor. I still have 70% village mentality. I’m so uncomfortable with revealing clothing. I just could never wear it.”