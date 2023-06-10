“I Became Depressed After I Was Expelled From University” – Mr Macaroni

Popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Adebowale Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has revealed that he suffered from depression after he was expelled from the university in 2017.

He said he was depressed because it was the fourth university he was attending.

The skit maker disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He wrote, “I was dealing with depression late 2017/2018 —- That was the period I was expelled from Uni. And it was the 4th University at the time.”

Mr Macaroni said he also suffered another round of depression in 2018 because of his inability to find acting gigs.

He said it was during that period that he started creating contents and posting online and achieved stardom.

He added, “From 2018-2019 was another round of depression. I continued hustling for roles again in Nollywood. I have been acting on and off since like 2011… From one audition to another. Dem scam me tire. I dey pay for form on top say I wan act….

“I started creating contents and posting online late 2019 when depression wan finish me. God picked my call same year.”

Mr Macaroni clarified that he was later recalled by the institution that expelled him and graduated successfully.