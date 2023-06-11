‘I Considered Quitting’ — Oluremi Tinubu On Senate Experience

Wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Oluremi Tinubu, has recounted her time in the Senate, saying she had at a time considered quitting to focus on her family.

Oluremi, who spent three terms in the senate, representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, at the ninth senate’s valedictory session on Saturday, said it takes sacrifice to be able to serve in any public office.

“God sustained me for three terms. From the seventh assembly, eighth assembly and ninth assembly, I am still confused as to how I have been able to continue this journey,” the senator said.

“I even thought that let me retire and begin to face my family because serving the nation takes a lot of sacrifice and it starts with a sacrifice from your home, your children, even your better half. It takes a lot of sacrifices to want to give time to serve the nation.”

However, she added the new administration is a beacon of hope for all Nigerians.

“This new administration beacons hope for this nation and for anyone who does have hope you can’t even move ahead. This new (administration) beacons that and we have to make the necessary sacrifice which starts with the new 10 assembly,” she said.

“For me as a woman of faith, I believe it is double grace. Number 10 will give us double grace, and God will sustain us, and I can only wish my colleagues well.”