‘I Could Have Slapped Kwankwaso’ — Embattled Ganduje Laments Gov Abba’s Demolition Of Properties

The immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has slammed his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, over the demolition of properties by Governor Yusuf Abba’s administration, saying he could have gotten physical with him.

Kwankwaso was the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, the same platform that ousted Ganduje’s All Progressives Congress in Kano State.

Ganduje, who also served as Kwankwaso’s deputy, said he could have slapped the NNPP chieftain if the duo met at the Presidential Villa where they separately went to visit President Bola Tinubu.

“I know he (Kwankwaso) is in the building but we have not met. Probably if we met, maybe I could have slapped him,” Ganduje said on Friday while addressing State House correspondents in Abuja.

According to the former governor, less than 72 hours after the inauguration of Governor Abba Yusuf, four properties erected based on a public-private partnership arrangement were demolished by the government.

He expressed disappointment over the ill-motivated moves by the current administration, saying it hampers development. But the former governor said that he has briefed the Inspector General of Police about the development.

While declining to disclose the President’s response on the matter, Ganduje claimed Governor Abba is unhappy with the demolition.

According to him, the move has infuriated residents as some NNPP members were affected.