‘I Could’ve Benefitted From Petrol Subsidy Scam, But God Forbid’ — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he will not partake in the economic destruction of the country by retaining the petrol subsidy.

Tinubu who disclosed this on Thursday at a reception in his honour by the Lagos State government, added that bleeding of the country’s finances through the petrol subsidy should never be allowed to continue under any guise.

“We will be needing the necessary resources to achieve the promise we made to Nigerians during our campaign

“We need to stop the bleeding of our finances through fuel subsidy and the arbitrary exchange regime. We have no choice.

“We have to re-engineer the effectiveness of control and management of our resources in order to meet the obligations owed to Nigerians.

“I could have said yes I want a share of my benefit and participate in the arbitrage. But no, God forbid. That’s not why you elected me,” he said.

According to the President, Nigerians would continue to see new and better initiatives that would benefit both the young and old.

He however pledged to work with the national assembly and state governors to achieve the renewed hope agenda of his administration.

On his part, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos, said his colleagues are in full support of the policies and programmes of the current administration.

Sanwo-Olu said the support of the State Governors is important for the realisation of the dream of a better Nigeria.

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate’s president, also promised to work with the executive arm of the government to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“With what the president has done in Lagos, we are assured that Nigeria is in safe hands.

“We didn’t know this was the plan you had for the country, we wouldn’t have contested with you at the party primaries.

“These few decisions you have taken have served as a catalyst for the country’s development,” Akpabio said.

According to him, Lagos has been a model of development for states in Nigeria, adding that the man that did the framework can also do it for Nigeria.

Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said the governors are in support of Tinubu’s quest to reposition the economy of the country.

“The removal of the petroleum subsidy and reversal of the arbitrary exchange regime was the right step in repositioning the country,” AbdulRazaq said.

Babatunde Raji Fashola, a former governor of Lagos who was also at the event, assured the president of their continued support.

“We want you to know that we are only a phone call away. Whenever you need us, any of the classes that you have mentored, we are ready to serve you once again,” he said.