“I Prefer To Go To Aso Rock Than Yola” – Makinde Hits Back at Atiku’s Camp

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has slammed the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s camp over his visitation to Aso Rock, where he said he can secure refunds for his state, rather than Atiku’s home state of Yola, Adamawa.

It was gathered that the response came after Atiku’s camp reacted to the frequent visits of former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike and Gov. Makinde to the presidential villa.

During his recent visit to Aso Rock, Wike was accompanied by his faction of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), known as the G5. The delegation, which included Makinde, paid a visit to President Tinubu, stirring up discussions.

Daniel Bwala, Atiku’s campaign spokesman, likened the former PDP governor (Wike), who he said visits the Presidential Villa daily, to a bus conductor, suggesting that his influence would negatively impact the administration.

However, Makinde in his reaction, took a swipe at Atiku while launching the dualization of the 8.3km Akobo, Ojurin/Odogbo Barracks, Olorunda Abas Junction in Oyo State.

He addressed the criticism, highlighting the need to visit Aso Rock to secure refunds for the state’s expenses on federal roads.

Makinde made it clear that he would not be tempted to visit Yola instead.

“As I go to Abuja to see the President, I know some people have been saying that since the inauguration of the new President, I have gone to Aso Rock about four times within a week.

“Where do you want me to go? Is it Yola you want me to go?

“Well, I will continue to go to where they will be able to refund Oyo State the monies we have spent on federal roads. So, I will continue to go to Aso Rock to plead for a refund.

“So, Mr Chairman of Lagelu local government, as soon as I collect my refund from the Federal Government, you too come and meet me to have your refund,” he said.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar emerged as the PDP’s presidential candidate in May 2022, defeating then Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, who came in second. However, the former vice president refused to consider Wike as his running mate, exacerbating the political crisis within the PDP.

Makinde is known to be a strong political ally of Wike, and together they formed the G5, a group comprising five PDP governors opposing Atiku’s candidacy in the 2023 elections.

Since President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Makinde has visited the presidential villa four times alongside Wike.