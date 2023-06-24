‘I Was Once A Night Guard, Security, Door Man In America’ – Tinubu Preaches Perseverance, Determination

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Friday, said he is quite aware of the tough conditions and harsh economic realities that come with working and living in a foreign country.

The President revealed this in Paris, France while addressing Nigerians resident in the European country.

This is as he appealed to Nigerians to bear with his government on the implementation of certain economic policies, noting that the discomfort and hardship they are experiencing are temporary.

According to him, he had experienced the rough side of life first hand during his days in the United Kingdom and United States, years ago.

“So, your President is here. I danced for it and I have to continue to be prepared for it.

“The challenges are enormous. But do we have hope? Yes. With perseverance, determination and persistence, we can achieve whatever we desire.

“I know the road and I’ve been through what many of you have been through outside the country. I’ve been in America and in the UK; I had been a night guard, security man and a door man in America. But I have achieved my aim, Tinubu said.”

He however vowed to work for those who did not vote for him during the February 25 election in which he was declared the winner.

“Whether you voted for me or you didn’t vote for me, I am your president. By the grace of God, I have to work on your behalf,” he added.