I Was Sheltered By Yoruba-Muslim When I Was Homeless – OPM Pastor

Apostle Gift Chibuzor Chinyere, General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry (OPM) has narrated how he was homeless for some years in Lagos but was rescued by a Yoruba-muslim who didn’t know him at the time.

The cleric disclosed this at a press conference where he officially addressed recent speculations trailing welfare of Late Deborah Samuel’s Family.

Information Nigeria understands that the OPM Pastor relocated the deceased family from Niger State to Port Harcourt following the killing of Ms Samuel for alleged blasphemy on May 12, 2022 at Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State where she was schooling.

He was reported to have given Deborah’s father, Emmanuel, a car and an estate for them to start a new life in Port Harcourt.

However, Deborah’s father, in a recent chat with Foundation for Investigative Journalism, said the clergyman only rented an apartment for them and paid for a year’s rent which has expired.

In a bid to address the issue, Apostle Chibuzor, during his recent sermon in church, invited the late Deborah’s Dad and mum to the altar, as he clarified some of the statements they made during the interview.

On why he rented an apartment for the family, the Apostle said the estate he promised them wasn’t ready as at that time, reason he relocated them to PH, paid for a year’s rent pending the time he completes building their estate.

Speaking in the press conference, he noted that he would always help people because he does not descriminate.

“When I came to Lagos, people I expected to accommodate me did not accommodate me. Who accommodated me was a Yoruba-Muslim stranger when I was sleeping under the bridge. We were more than twelve or so in that house.

“People I accommodated were Muslims, Christians, different tribes. Different tribes accommodated, me so I had to do likewise and that is what I did. People that I don’t know where living with me.

“Currently 18 estates people are living without Kobo for rent. I don’t see reason I’ll be collecting estate I’ll be collecting to this wonderful (Deborah’s) family then I’ll be asking them for the rent,” he said.

He furthered that if he really needed rent he would simply go and ask those living in his numerous estates for rent and not to bother the late Deborah’s family, adding that God will not forgive him if he collects rent from the family.