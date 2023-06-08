“I Was So Broke, I Had To Close My Bank Account” – Joeboy

Popular Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, better known as Joeboy, has revealed he once dealt with bankruptcy at a point in his career.

According to Joeboy, he had to deal with bankruptcy after hitting stardom, as he fell off at a point in his career and went broke again.

The ‘Body & Soul’ crooner made this known in a recent interview with Dose Of Society.

READ ALSO: Asa Demands N300m From Joeboy For Copyright Infringement

The singer went on to say he was telling the story to encourage other people who are currently going through one form of set back or the other not to give up.

He said, “I’m one of the biggest artistes out of Africa right now but there was a time I hit rock bottom. I had no money. I was so broke, I had to close my (bank) account.

“I just want to use this story as motivation for anybody going through difficulties at this point in time. Don’t try to end things. It can always get better. And that’s for sure. I’m a living example.”