‘I Was Supposed To Be Aboard Ill-Fated Titan Submersible’ — Ned Nwoko As He Mourns Friend

Ned Nwoko, senator representing Delta North, says he was supposed to join the tourists who lost their lives in an underwater trip to see the Titanic wreck.

The philanthropist disclosed this on Friday in a post via his Instagram while mourning his friend Hamish Harding, a British businessman and his friend who was among the five passengers aboard Titan, the missing submersible.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) said the passengers died from a “catastrophic implosion” after debris believed to be from Titan was found near the Titanic, four days after its disappearance.

Nwoko, heartbroken by the loss, described Harding as a man who loved adventures and challenges.

The senator said he and the deceased businessman had gone on a few exploits together and were meant to go see the Titanic wreck via the Titan but he opted out owing to national duties.

“We both went on a very dangerous expedition to the Southpole Antarctica a few years back. He was a gulf stream pilot who flew across the world in a record-breaking expedition by Guinness world record for circumnavigation of the earth some years ago,” Nwoko said.

“He descended into the Mariana. He also invited me on his space shuttle last year and this very Titan ill-fated adventure but I was tied down with national duties.

“Above all, he was a partner in the various researches into the eradication of malaria in Africa project. He was very enthusiastic about it and always gave his support at every given opportunity.

“His last message to me was this last Sunday when he told me they were ready to dive into the Titanic if the weather permits. He loved adventure and challenges.

“My heart bleeds for his dear wife and kids who have become family friends over the years. We will surely miss his wealth of experience,” he added.

Also aboard Titan were Shahzada Dawood, a prominent Pakistani man and his teenage son Suleman; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French diver, and Stockton Rush, Chief Executive Officer of OceanGate, the ocean exploration company responsible for the Titanic tour.